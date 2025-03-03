Watch Now
Jeremy Renner, 'The Office' stars & more set to appear at Motor City Comic Con this May

Motor City Comic Con is still more than two months away, but some major guests are already being announced for the annual event.

According to Motor City Comic Con officials, Jeremy Renner will appear on Saturday, May 17 during the event in Novi.

They also announced "The Office" star Angela Kinsey will appear on Saturday and Sunday. Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on "The Office," will also appear on Saturday with photo ops alongside Kinsey.

Other celebrity guests include Sean Astin, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues," Chris Barlett from "Star Wars" shows and more. More celebrity guests will be announced in the coming weeks. The event will also feature many comic guests.

This year's spring event takes place from May 16-18 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Tickets and wristbands can be purchased online at. www.MotorCityComicCon.com

Friday passes are $35 in advance, Saturday is $45 in advance and Sunday is $40 in advance. An adult weekend pass is $100 with a VIP Fan Pass costing $275.

