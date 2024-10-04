Jersey of fallen Officer Mohamed Said retired at Melvindale High School, statue unveiled

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Melvindale community came together Thursday to honor the life of fallen police Officer Mohamed Said. His soccer jersey number was retired at the high school.

Said, known as Moe, was killed in the line of duty in July.



Related video: 'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

As a police officer, Said wore badge number 10. But 10 was also the number he proudly wore as a teenager when he played for the Melvindale High School soccer team.

His jersey number was retired Thursday night.

“He loved the city, he loved the community, he loved Melvindale High School,” Said’s brother Ahmed said. “I found a folder of all his memories and I read one of his essays. He was talking about how Melvindale is good to him and how he’s going to protect and everything.”

The community also unveiled a statue to honor Said. The statue says “Be like Moe,” as he was known as a positive influence in the community and remained active at the high school.

