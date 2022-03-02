Watch
Jet's Pizza bringing Detroit-style pizza to the west coast

Posted at 1:38 PM, Mar 02, 2022
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jet's Pizza has announced an expansion of its franchise. According to their press release, the Detroit-based pizza chain is opening 30 new locations.

The release states that Washington, New Mexico, Kansas and Utah are some of the states that will be introduced to Jet's Pizza.

Jet's Pizza catering

“It’s truly incredible to see the love for our brand grow. People appreciate quality and that’s what sets us apart,” said John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc.

The president of Jet's America, Inc. stated in the press release that last year, 294 applicants wanted to open up their own Jet's Pizza.

