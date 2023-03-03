Jet's Pizza giving away free ranch for life on National Ranch Day

The trend of putting ranch of pizza continues to grow, and everyone knows that Jet's Pizza has some of the best ranch around.

Now, in honor of National Ranch Day, the Detroit-style pizza chain is offering a deal on National Ranch Day, and giving you a chance to win ranch for a year.

On Friday, March 10, Jet's Pizza customers who spend $30 or more will receive one free 12-ounce bottle of Jet's Pizza ranch dressing. You have to order online and you have to use the code Ranch23, while supplies last.

On top of that, Jet's Pizza's social media pages will have a giveaway for five lucky fans to win a year's worth of free Jet's Pizza Ranch dressing. There will also be other prizes available to those who participate, Including Jet's Ranch t-shirts, Jet's Pizza Ranch Ramekins and more.

Some of the shirts include sayings like, "I wonder if Jet's Ranch thinks about me too?" and "Jet's Ranch on Everything."

“At Jet’s Pizza, we take pride in our ranch and we know our customers love it. The craze for our ranch got so big, about 10 years ago we had to start selling it in 12-ounce bottles,” said John Jetts, CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “We couldn’t pass up on going all out for National Ranch Day. Whether you dunk your pizza in it, your wings, or dress your salad, it really is the best ranch.”