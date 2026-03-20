Jewish Federation of Detroit adds $1 million in emergency security funding

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Jewish Federation of Detroit is fast-tracking $1 million in emergency security funding following the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township last week.

The organization says the funding will help provide immediate grants to expand armed guards and safety resources at temples, schools, camps and other Jewish institutions in metro Detroit.

Eligible institutions can receive grants matching up to four times their investment.

More details can be found on the Jewish Federation of Detroit’s website.