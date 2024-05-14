Jill Biden, Douglas Emhoff making several Michigan stops this week including Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be traveling to Michigan this week, the White House announced.

The visit includes several stops in the state including Detroit.

The trip starts Thursday in Marquette. The two will arrive at 2 p.m. and they’ll speak at 3 p.m. during a political event.

They’ll then arrive in Kincheloe at 5 p.m. and speak during an event at 6 p.m. with the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Biden and Emhoff will be with the two groups again Friday at noon for a community listening session on health care.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Biden and Emhoff will tour the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie and talk about the president’s Investing in America Agenda.

Then at 3 p.m., Biden and Emhoff will travel south to Freeland in Saginaw County and will speak in Midland at 5:15 p.m.

At 7 p.m., they’ll arrive at Detroit metro airport. They’ll talk in Detroit at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Exact locations for the Michigan visit have not yet been released.

After leaving Michigan, the Biden will travel to New York for a political event Saturday afternoon.

