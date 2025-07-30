Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jimmy Hoffa disappeared 50 years ago Wednesday; see a timeline & past WXYZ coverage

TRUCKING TALKS HOFFA
CT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
President of the Teamsters' Union James Hoffa attends the start of trucking contract talks at the Washington Hilton Hotel, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 1967. (AP Photo)
TRUCKING TALKS HOFFA
Posted

(WXYZ) — Jimmy Hoffa disappeared on July 30, 1975 outside of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Township. The Teamsters president's body was never found, despite a decades-long investigation that included digs at several locations throughout Michigan.

See past coverage from 7 News Detroit in the videos below

Watch below: 2003 report on Bay City dig for Jimmy Hoffa

Watch below: On the ground during the search for Jimmy Hoffa

Watch below: Anthony Joseph Zerelli speaks about search for Jimmy Hoffa in Oakland 

Watch below: 2013 search for Jimmy Hoffa in Oakland Township

Watch below: Report on Roseville search for Hoffa's body

Watch below: Feds dig in Oakland Township field for Jimmy Hoffa

Feds dig in Oakland Township field for Jimmy Hoffa

Check out a timeline of the Hoffa investigation below.

