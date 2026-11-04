ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Joanna Whaley is now the first openly transgender woman elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, a history-making victory in Downriver.

Unofficial results show Whaley, a Democrat, won the race for state House District 2 by nearly 25 percentage points, defeating Republican opponent Ron Kokinda. The political newcomer will represent four Downriver communities: Melvindale, Southgate, Allen Park and Lincoln Park when she heads to Lansing in January.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below:

Joanna Whaley makes history as Michigan's first openly transgender woman elected to the state House

For the Downriver native, this is a win she'll never forget.

"When we started this campaign people said there's no way that I could be elected here in Downriver, and we rolled up our sleeves and we got to work," Whaley said.

After months of knocking on doors, talking with voters and making her case, Whaley is headed to Lansing. She says she understands the significance the win holds for the LGBTQ+ community, but says whether you voted for her or not, she's committed to representing everyone in her district.

"There are LGBTQ people all around the state that are feeling and waking up this morning with a little bit more hope that this state can be safer for them and they can walk out their front door," Whaley said.

While her win is historic, Whaley says her campaign has always been about more than that.

"Our community voted because I said I would step up and serve them. They didn't vote for who I am," Whaley said.

The campaign trail wasn't without its challenges.

"Unfortunately, two weeks before the election, we had a security incident that's currently being investigated by the Lincoln Park Police Department and is being investigated as a threat of violence against me," Whaley said.

Whaley says the conversations she had with voters kept coming back to one common concern, the cost of living. It's something she says she understands personally as a parent.

"I want to get tough on utilities, I want to pass single parent health care here in the state through the my care plan and we have to make sure we protect everyone's constitutional rights. That's what our community has asked for," Whaley said.

Whaley also brings a background in clinical spiritual care, working with hospital patients and their families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. She says that experience will help shape the way she approaches the job.

"I think that my work makes me really especially fit for this moment that we find ourselves in Michigan and in America to go after existential crisis and help our communities with maybe things they can't even put words to," Whaley said.

When we asked her what she wants communities in District 2 to know, her answer was direct.

"Yeah, well, you know, I'm going to fight every day for you, that's what I want you to know, and there's going to be headlines about who I am but just remember I know who I'm working for," Whaley said.

Whaley tells us she wants to be one of the most accessible state representatives in Michigan. She wants people in her district to know they have someone in Lansing who will listen and fight for them.

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