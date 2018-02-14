Job fair Thursday offers not just jobs, but help becoming employable

Detroit, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - If obstacles in your life are keeping you from getting a job and reaching your goals a Detroit Church is offering help.

It is happening on Thursday, February 15 from 1 until 4pm at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

If you come you will find companies hiring, and much more.

There will be information programs to help you gain skills, get transportation, overcome addiction or escape domestic violence. There will also be people who can work to help you restore your driver’s license. At least forty Lawyers will be on hand help people struggling to find jobs because of their driving record or a felony record.

“It is different from every other type of job fair for that reason alone. It is not just about people who are employable, it is about people who desire to be employable who might have challenges or barriers to that objective and we help overcome those,” said Odell Jones, Resource Fair Volunteer.

A number of employers from the construction trades will be on hand to share opportunities at their firms. For more information call 313-317-6616.