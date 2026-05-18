Joe Muer Seafood + Chops to open inside all-new JW Marriott Detroit hotel

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group announced Monday that Joe Muer Seafood will open inside the all-new JW Marriott Detroit Water Square along the Detroit riverfront next year.

The five-star hotel, situated on the former Joe Louis Arena site, will feature the Joe Muer Seafood + Chops restaurant the anchor restaurant.

According to a press release, the restaurant was originally announced as an Andiamo location, but the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group reimagined the concept as Joe Muer Seafood to help keep the iconic brand in the City of Detroit.

Renderings by Tury Design

“To meet growing customer demand, Joe Muer Seafood + Chops will continue to prominently feature fresh seafood from around the globe along with an expanded selection of prime and Wagyu steaks, and other new, exciting offerings,” Vicari said in a statement. “We are proud to be part of the new JW Marriott Detroit Water Square and to introduce the legendary Joe Muer Seafood to a new generation of diners through this remarkable waterfront development.”

The restaurant will retain several signature dishes, plus have an expanded seafood format and incorporate prime steaks and elevated menu items.

Executive Chef Naja Mansour will lead the culinary program. He's been with Joe Vicari Restaurant Group for over 20 years, and is expected o bring a menu that balances modern culinary ambitions with the Joe Muer legacy.

Inside, the restaurant was designed by Colin Tury of Tury Design and features a three-dimensional dining experience that pays homage to Joe Muer's heritage.

Renderings by Tury Design

The restaurant will occupy the first floor of the hotel and run parallel to the Detroit Riverwalk, seating 220 guests in a main dining room, bar and lounge areas. There will also be a private wine room and a semi-private dining room that can host up to 80 guests.

“An icon, reimagined - we’re excited to welcome the legendary Joe Muer brand to JW Marriott Detroit Water Square. Together, we’re shaping a premier luxury destination that reflects the energy and renewal of Detroit’s waterfront," JW Marriott Detroit GM Joleisha Bradley said in a statement.

The restaurant is expected to open in January 2027 alongside the hotel, ahead of the Final Four in Detroit in April 2027.