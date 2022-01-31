Watch
John James announces run for Michigan congressional seat

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks after dropping off his ballot in Farmington Hills, Mich., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Michigan businessman, military veteran and two-time Republican Senate candidate John James announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, he will run for an open House seat in the Detroit area.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
John James
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 08:59:03-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan businessman, military veteran and two-time Republican Senate candidate John James says he will run for an open House seat in the Detroit area.

The 10th District, newly created through redistricting, includes a chunk of Macomb County and a small portion of Oakland County and is considered competitive. James says in a statement that the community “needs a congressman who is grounded in real life — a leader who will defend our freedom, ensure good-paying jobs are available at home and offer to extend a helping hand to our neighbors in need."

Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens currently represent parts of the seat, but they are seeking to represent a new, Democratic district in Oakland County.

