John James chooses state Rep. Jay DeBoyer as running mate in gubernatorial race

(WXYZ) — John James, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, has chosen a running mate — State Rep. Jay DeBoyer of St. Clair County.

"I am choosing Jay DeBoyer as my running mate because he has run a business, served in local government, and overseen elections. He knows how to work with both parties in the Legislature to get things done," James said in a post on social media.

DeBoyer is currently in his second term in the Michigan House, serving the 63rd district. That district includes parts of St. Clair County, including St. Clair, as well as parts of Macomb County, including Chesterfield Township and New Baltimore.

According to DeBoyer's bio on the Michigan House of Representatives page, DeBoyer is the chair of the House Oversight Committee and served 12 years as clerk and register of the deeds for St. Clair County.

James, currently a U.S. Congressman, is facing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is the Democratic nominee for governor. She has not yet announced her running mate.