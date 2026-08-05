John James wins Republican nomination for Michigan governor, AP Projects

(WXYZ) — John James has won the Republican nomination in the Michigan gubernatorial race, the Associated Press projects.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE FROM THE WATCH PARTY HERE

SEE THE LATEST ELECTION RESULTS HERE

James is a two-term congressman from Michigan’s 10th District, and also ran two U.S. Senate races in 2018 and 2020, where he lost to Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, respectively

In June, James was endorsed by President Donald Trump, which led former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox to drop out of the race. James then beat Perry Johnson in the primary, and will now face (Jocelyn Benson or Chris Swanson if it’s called).

On his website, James said he’s running on a “Freedom agenda,” which he says “starts with growth: expand opportunity for every community by fostering innovation, supporting small businesses and skilled careers, and promoting open, accountable government that earns trust.”