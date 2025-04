Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney has added a second show in Detroit due to overwhelming demand, 313 Presents announced on Tuesday.

"John Mulaney: Mister Whatever" will be at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets remain for his show on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Tickets for Mulaney's new show on Friday, May 2 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.