John Skelton bound over for trial in alleged murder of his 3 sons

John Skelton will stand trial for the alleged murder of his three sons, a judge ruled on Thursday.

After nearly two weeks of hearings, a judge determined there was enough evidence to bind Skelton over to circuit court.

Skelton's sons — Tanner, Alexander and Andrew — disappeared on Thanksgiving Day 2010 while visiting their father in Lenawee County. The boys were presumed dead years later and have never been found.

Skelton had been serving a 15-year sentence for wrongful imprisonment of the boys and was set to be released last year. He is now facing murder charges in the case.

See coverage from the preliminary hearing in the videos below

Skelton boys case: Father faces murder charges as preliminary hearing enters day 5

Stunning claims made during Skelton's preliminary hearing

Testimony details mindset, duffel bag discovery on day 3 of Skelton prelim