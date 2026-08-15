(WXYZ) — Johnny Sartin spent his career bringing countless lives into focus, content to remain outside the frame of his camera lens.

Johnny Sartin, renowned WXYZ-TV photographer, dies following cancer battle



The revered WXYZ-TV photojournalist, whose shy demeanor belied his enormous accomplishments, died Saturday following a battle with cancer. He was 65.



Sartin spent 30 years at 7 News Detroit following stops in Mississippi, Oklahoma City and WDIV-TV in Detroit.



He traveled the country early on in his career, covering mudslides and wild weather with WXYZ meteorologist Jerry Hodak in the 1990s, and spent weeks documenting the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 in reporters Ray Sayah and Bill Spencer.



But most of Sartin’s career would be spent chasing storms of a different kind.



As a longtime photographer in the station’s investigative unit, Sartin’s fingerprints can be found on some of the most important investigations the station ever produced.



His work helped reveal corruption far and wide, from the dirty deals of the Kwame Kilpatrick administration to criminal conduct inside Wayne County government.



Throughout his career, he worked closely with investigative reporters Shellee Smith, Steve Wilson, Ray Sayah, Heather Catallo, Scott Lewis and Ross Jones.

"Johnny was the best investigative partner you could ask for," said Catallo, who worked with Sartin for nearly all of her career.

"He gave his all to every story and had my back during countless tense interviews and difficult undercover assignments. But more than being the best videographer, he was one of my best friends, honorary uncle to my daughter—he was family."

As an investigative photojournalist, Sartin's work helped to uncover abuses inside psychiatric hospitals across Michigan and throughout the state’s guardianship system. His work helped to reveal dangerous police officers, contributed to sending public officials to prison and helped change Michigan law.



Sartin was widely respected by his colleagues for his integrity, his compassion and his unyielding work ethic. Following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, he continued to shoot interviews and edit stories in between rounds of chemotherapy.



Sartin was the recipient of countless Michigan Emmy awards, six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and two Alfred I. duPont Columbia University Awards—the highest honor in broadcast journalism.

"The loss of Johnny Sartin leaves a profound void in our news family," said Tim Kochenderfer, WXYZ-TV station manager and news director.

"Johnny brought passion, kindness, and an unshakeable work ethic to the field every single day. He was a trusted partner to our reporters and a fixture on our investigative team who served our community with absolute devotion."

He is survived by his wife, Nichole, two stepchildren, several grandchildren and his sister.