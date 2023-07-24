Join us July 26 for WXYZ-TV's 'Day of Giving Back' in support of Forgotten Harvest

(WXYZ) — The economy has been hitting people hard. The high prices of gas, groceries and everyday essentials have many local families struggling to make ends meet.

Here at WXYZ-TV, we're committed to giving back. That's why all day long on Wednesday, July 26, with your help, we are raising money for Forgotten Harvest, a local non-profit feeding hungry families across metro Detroit.

TO MAKE A DONATION, CLICK HERE.

Forgotten Harvest is metro Detroit's largest food rescue organization. They have a fleet of 39 trucks on the road five days a week to pick up food from over 520 food donors. Volunteers then clean and repack the food into family-sized portions, and distribute it to families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The team delivers 144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities.

During our "Day of Giving Back" on July 26, WXYZ-TV along with the Scripps Howard Foundation will be matching the first $5,000 in donations.

Your donation, no matter the amount, will make an impact in our community. The need is great, and the time to give is now.

Join us on July 26 as we show you how much of a difference Forgotten Harvest makes in the lives of local families in need!