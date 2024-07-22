Join us Wednesday for 7 News Detroit's 'Day of Giving Back' in support of Forgotten Harvest

(WXYZ) — At 7 News Detroit, we're committed to giving back to our communities. That's why all-day Wednesday, with your help, we are raising money to help provide quality meals for families in Metro Detroit. All donations will benefit Forgotten Harvest, a local non-profit whose mission is to provide highly nutritious meals free of charge to families and end food insecurity.

7 News Detroit and The Scripps Howard Fund will be matching up to $5,000 in donations on July 24.

Every $10 donated equals 40 meals!

TO MAKE A DONATION, CLICK HERE.

Forgotten Harvest is metro Detroit's largest food rescue organization. They have a fleet of more than 30 trucks on the road five days a week to pick up food from over 520 food donors. Volunteers then clean and repack the food into family-sized portions, and distribute it to families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The team delivers 144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities.

VIDEO: How Forgotten Harvest is helping fight food insecurity in metro Detroit

Your donation, no matter the amount, will make an impact in our community. The need is great, and the time to give is now.

Join us this week as we show you how much of a difference Forgotten Harvest makes in the lives of local families in need!