Jolly Pumpkin closes Detroit location after 11 years of service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After serving Detroit customers for just over a decade, Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery is closing it's Detroit location on Canfield, the business announced on social media.

Jolly Pumpkin previously had locations in Royal Oak and Dearborn, but those were both also closed in recent years. Jolly Pumpkin still has Michigan locations in Ann Arbor and East Lansing.

Below is what Jolly Pumpkin's statement posted to Facebook on the closure:

"After 11 incredible years, JP is closing its doors. We are so grateful for the love, support, and memories you’ve shared with us over the years, it has truly meant everything.

This isn’t goodbye, just see you soon. JP will be back in Detroit, and we can’t wait to share what’s next. Stay tuned here for updates.

With heartfelt thanks,

JP"

