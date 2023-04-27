Jordan, 13, loves using his imagination with toys and LEGOs

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child today is a young boy who enjoys making people laugh.

Jordan, 13, is committed to finding an adoptive family to take him in — and help him grow and thrive.

Jordan loves using his imagination with toys and LEGOs. He hopes to one day become a police officer.

“Jordan is a fun-loving, energetic, affectionate and silly boy who loves animals,” says one of his close adults. “Jordan is a unique, funny, happy and energetic boy.”

Jordan’s new forever family must make sure he receives the services that will help him function at his best. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Jordan would do best in a structured home in which he receives appropriate attention. Jordan also would benefit from being the only child in his new family.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Jordan, please call the "Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange" at (800) 589-6273. The group is a part of The Judson Center.

