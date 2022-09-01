Watch Now
Judge again denies Graham's effort to skirt Georgia subpoena

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about the United States-Mexico border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 2:23 PM, Sep 01, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled constitutional protections don't shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Thursday again rejected Graham's argument that all of his 2020 calls with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were protected under the U.S. Constitution's speech or debate clause.

But continuing appeals in the case mean the South Carolina Republican's appearance isn't imminent.

The ruling does push Graham one step closer to testifying before the special grand jury.

