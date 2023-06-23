Judge considers which records to release in case against ex-officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols have made a brief court appearance as a judge considers which records should be released to the public as part of the highly-publicized case that intensified calls for police reform in the U.S.

The five officers are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith.

They have pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in the beating of the 29-year-old Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop and his death three days later in a hospital.

The judge in the case has shown willingness to release records in the case. Defense attorneys have objected to the release of some records.