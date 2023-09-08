Watch Now
Judge denies Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 30, 2020. An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Meadows from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state. Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina. In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:10 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 18:10:56-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has denied Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia election subversion case from state court to federal court.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones' ruling Friday is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis spent 2 1/2 years building the case against Meadows, Republican ex-President Donald Trump and 17 others before obtaining the indictment under Georgia's anti-racketeering law.

Willis wants to try the defendants together. The defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges they participated in a scheme to illegally try to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia.

Meadows says his actions were taken as part of his role as chief of staff.

