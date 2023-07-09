Watch Now
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

This postcard provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa shows fires burning during the Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Okla. on June 1, 1921. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 13:07:38-04

An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage.

Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the destruction of the its once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood.

The order comes in a case by three survivors of the attack. They are all now over 100 years old and sued in 2020 with the hope of seeing what their attorney called "justice in their lifetime."

