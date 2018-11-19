(WXYZ) - A man featured on 7 Action News as one of Detroit's Most Wanted has been exonerated by a judge.

Ryan Ector was featured on 7 Action News at 11 on Dec. 22, 2017 and was captured in Minnesota in March of this year.

Ector went to trial and pled not guilty to several charges including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and more.

On Sept. 6, he was found not guilty by a bench trial.