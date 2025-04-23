Judge Noah Hood appointed to Michigan Supreme Court by Governor Gretchen Whitmer

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Judge Noah Hood to replace former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement on the state's highest court.

Hood currently serves on the Michigan Court of Appeals, First District. He will join the court as a justice and serve out the remainder of Clement's partial term. The court appointed Justice Megan Cavanagh as their new chief last month.

Clement announced in February that she would step down from the court by the end of April.

“I am honored to appoint Judge Hood to the Michigan Supreme Court,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “He has served the people of Michigan on the bench since 2019, when I was honored to appoint him first to the Circuit Court and later, to the Court of Appeals. A proud Detroiter, graduate of Harvard Law, and active member of the legal community with both trial and appellate court experience, he will bring important perspectives to the highest court in our state. I want to thank him for his many years of public service and look forward to many more on the Supreme Court.”

Hood was appointed to the Third Circuit Court in 2019 and the Court of Appeals in 2022, both times by Whitmer.

"I have had the distinct honor of serving the people of the state of Michigan for the past six years," said Judge Hood in a news release. "I am deeply grateful to our Governor for her decision to appoint me to serve on our Supreme Court. I am also grateful for what it represents. For as long as I serve, the people will always be able to count on me for even-handed justice."

Whitmer also announced the appointments of Judge Mariam Bazzi to succeed Hood on the Michigan Court of Appeals, First District; Christopher Trebilcock to the Michigan Court of Appeals, Second District; and Daniel Korobkin to the Michigan Court of Appeals, Third District.