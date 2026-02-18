Judge orders DTE to pay $100 million fine over Clean Air Act violations on Zug Island

(WXYZ) — A federal court judge has ruled that DTE Energy must pay a $100 million fine over pollution connected to pollution from one of its subsidiaries on Zug Island.

The EES Coke Facility on Zug Island failed to meet federal standards for sulfur dioxide in the air, according to the court. In August 2025, a judge ruled the factory violated the Clean Air Act, and in September 2025, the court held a two-week trial to determine which DTE entities were liable.

“This decision demonstrates that the Department of Justice will seek relief against companies that fail to comply with the nation’s environmental laws,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson said in a statement.

According to the feds, the facility uses coal and other raw materials to produce metallurgical coke, which is used for making steel. The court also said that the facility increased sulfur dioxide pollution as a result of changes the company sought to its state air permit in 2014.

In the ruling, the judge said that emissions from the facility caused asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, increased blood pressuer and much more.

The judge also found that DTE Energy Company, DTE Energy Resources LLC and DTE Energy Services Inc. were all liable as operators. EES Coke Batter LLC was also liable as an owner and operator, according to the feds.

In addition to the $100 million fine, the court is also ordering DTE to seek New Source Review permits from the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

A spokesperson for DTE said the company is "extremely disappointed" in the ruling and has been anticipating the order to come down.

According to DTE, the company will appeal the ruling to the Sixth Circuit Court.

"We remain committed to compliance and have been operating within the limits of the valid original state permit – both today and during the time period in question," a DTE spokesperson said.

