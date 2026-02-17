Judge orders evidentiary hearing in Sherrone Moore case, saying prosecutors made a 'huge omission'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A judge has ordered an evidentiary hearing to be held in the Sherrone Moore case, saying the prosecutor's office made a "huge omission" after a motion hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing lasted nearly an hour and a half as Judge Cedric Simpson heard arguments from the assistant prosecutor and Moore's defense attorney, Ellen Michaels.

Last month, when Moore appeared in court, Michaels said she filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint.

Moore is charged with third-degree home invasion, a felony, misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor breaking and entering - illegal entry.

Michaels argued that the prosecution didn't disclose that there was an employee-employer relationship between Moore and the complainant, and that it was a "glaring omission to leave out or frame this relationship in only one way."

“I believe when presented fully and fairly to a magistrate, there is not probable cause to support these charges," Michaels said. That was in regard to Simpson asking the defense if there was nothing to prevent the state from reauthorizing charges if the case were dismissed on Tuesday.

Prosecutors, however, argued that Moore's past threats to self-harm were domestic violence, and that Moore's conduct after his firing was enough for the stalking charge.

The defense also argued that in the swear-to that many of the details came from the complainant's statements to her attorney, which were then told to the police by the attorney.

The case is tied to allegations he confronted his former mistress and threatened to take his own life after his firing by the university in December 2025. 7 News Detroit has reported that Sherrone Moore confronted his former staffer as she was preparing to leave town on December 10 after filing a report with the university, according to testimony we obtained. The confrontation came after Moore was fired.

According to the court transcript, Pittsfield Township Detective Jessica Welker testified on December 12 that the former staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, called police and said her client called her, saying, “He’s here. He’s here. Sherrone is here.”

Moore was arrested later that day.