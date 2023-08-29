Judge orders Monroe Co. man to surrender nearly 150 exotic animals

A Monroe County man who was charged for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act and Animal Welfare Act will surrender nearly 150 animals.

According to the Justice Department, the DOJ entered into a consent decree with Zachery Keeler of Even Keel Exotics LLC in Temperance, Mich., to resolve allegations he violated the ESA and AWA.

Under the agreement, Keeler will surrender animals including ring-tailed lemurs, kinkajous, wallabies, porcupines, foxes, prairie dogs and ground squirrels.

The complaint alleged Keller prematurely separated a baby ring-tailed lemur from its mother to interact with the public, then tried to sell the lemur for $3,500.

It also alleges Keller did not provide potable water as needed, safe and sanitary conditions and facilities, or access to inspectors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

He also agreed to never buy, sell, or engage in commerce related to animals regulated under the AWA.

“APHIS is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for animals protected under the Animal Welfare Act,” Deputy Administrator Dr. Roxanne Mullaney of APHIS’ Animal Care Program said in a statement. “This includes undertaking aggressive enforcement action against repeat, egregious violators of the law and working closely with APHIS partners to ensure AWA compliance.”

