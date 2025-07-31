Judge raises bond to $1 million for suspect in Traverse City Walmart stabbing attack

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The suspect in the attack in a Traverse City Walmart store got his bond increased.

In a hearing Tuesday, a judge ordered a $1 million bond for 42-year-old Bradford Gille.

The judge says Gille made a threatening gesture during his arraignment, turning his hand into the shape of a gun.

His bond was previously $100,000.

The judge also ordered a hearing to determine if Gille is competent to stand trial.

Of the 11 people stabbed, one more patient has been treated and released, bringing that total to three. Five patients have been moved from fair condition to good condition. Two other patients have been treated and transferred.

The Walmart has reopened to customers.

