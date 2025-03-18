Judge suspends communication privileges in jail for Pontiac mom in child abandonment case

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac judge on Tuesday temporarily suspended communication privileges in jail for Kelli Bryant, who allegedly abandoned her children for years.

“I want to make sure she understands the court orders are exactly that: they are not suggestions, they are not hopes that you will comply, but I expect strict compliance to the no-contact provision,” 50th District Court Judge Cynthia Walker said.

Walker reiterated the definition of a court order after prosecutors said Bryant broke it.

The woman accused of abandoning her children to filthy living conditions for four years said to have contacted her children's caregiver from the Oakland County Jail.

“The defendant had been calling the minor victims' caregiver on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day,” Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kanika Ferency said.

The prosecuting attorney pleaded with the judge to revoke Bryant's communication privileges entirely.

“You were very clear in your holding in your ruling you stated that there should be no contact — your exact words no contact with the alleged victims, including no personal contact, no reaching out to parties who have control of those children,” Ferency said.

Bryant's attorney argued neither she nor her client ever received a written order.

“Ms. Bryant was under the impression she was not allowed to talk about the children, inquire about the children, not even ask how they were doing, and she didn't do any of that, your honor,” Attorney Cecilia Quirindongo-Baunsoe said.

Even so, Walker did not buy the defense's argument.

“The court reviewed them on the record, reviewed them at the time of the hearing, so I don't think there was anything unclear about what the court indicated,” Walker said.

Walker ordered that Bryant's privileges be revoked for a week.

“I am grateful for Judge Walker’s decision to protect the juvenile victims in this case and suspend Kelli Bryant’s communications privileges for one week. Ms. Bryant’s multiple contacts with her children’s caregiver put them at risk and violated the court order. The continued safety and wellbeing of the three children remain our primary concern as we move forward prosecuting this case," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement.

The caregiver for Bryant’s children is a relative. Bryant's lawyer says the two were in conversation to make arrangements in the event she comes up with $50,000 to make bond to be released from jail.

“I knew she was going to call the caregiver immediately. That was probably in the back of her head when the Judge said what she was going to say and she was still going to do it,” said Samuel White Sr., the children's paternal grandfather.

White wants his son to have custody of the three children.

“If not, bring them to the granddaddy in Texas and let's move forward and nourish these kids like they need to be,” White said.

Walker stated in no uncertain terms that if there's another violation, Bryant will be before the court within 24 hours for an emergency hearing.

