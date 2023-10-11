Judge to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled Hunter Biden plea deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case has been dismissed as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

Wednesday's order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

The president's son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. He had pleaded not guilty.