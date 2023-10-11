Watch Now
News

Actions

Judge to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled Hunter Biden plea deal

Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden
Julio Cortez/AP
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 13:42:07-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case has been dismissed as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

Wednesday's order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

The president's son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. He had pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!