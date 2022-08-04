Watch Now
Judge: Tulsa Race Massacre victims' descendants can't sue

FILE - In this May 28, 2021 file photo, Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Viola Fletcher, wave and high-five supporters from a horse-drawn carriage before a march in Tulsa, Okla. An Oklahoma judge has dismissed eight plaintiffs and two entities from a lawsuit seeking reparations for survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall, allows the three known massacre survivors, Lessie Benningfield "Mother" Randle, 106, Viola "Mother" Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., 101, to continue seeking reparations under the state nuisance laws. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)
Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 15:17:21-04

TULSA, Okla. (WXYZ) — An Oklahoma judge said six descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre cannot sue for reparations.

The order, signed Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall.

It allows three known survivors of the attack in which a white mob killed hundreds of Black people to move forward with the lawsuit.

Wall in May allowed the case to go forward while partially granting a motion to dismiss it without saying at the time what was being dismissed.

In addition to the six descendants, Wall dismissed as plaintiffs the Historic Vernon AME Church Inc., which did not exist in 1921, and The Tulsa African Ancestral Society, which represents other descendants.

