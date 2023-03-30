Watch Now
Judge's ruling undercuts US health law's preventive care

<p>A computer screen shows the enrollment page for the Affordable Care Act on November 1, 2017 in Miami, Florida. </p>
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 30, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas who has previously ruled to dismantle the Affordable Care Act struck down a narrower but key part of the nation's health law.

The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Reed O' Connor blocks the requirement that most insurers cover preventive care such as vaccines and cancer screenings.

Opponents and medical groups had warned that the decision could jeopardize preventive screenings for millions of Americans.

The Biden administration had told the court the outcome of the case "could create extraordinary upheaval in the United States' public health system." It is likely to appeal.

