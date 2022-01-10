Judson Center expanding autism programming to Flint and surrounding areas

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — Judson Center, an organization offering autism services to families in Michigan, is expanding its Autism Connections program to Genesse County.

The nonprofit human services agency opened a new treatment center and diagnostic clinic at 4318 Miller Road, Suite A in Flint, MI with a $100,000 grant awarded to the center by the Flint Kids Fund of the Foundation for Flint.

The Flint location will offer services such as applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, diagnostic evaluations, parental training, social skills workshops, speech and occupational therapy, and more.

“As we cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is also an extremely critical time for families impacted by autism to receive the services they desperately need,” Judson Center President and CEO Lenora Hardy-Foster said. “We began offering in-home ABA services in Genesee County last fall, and now our new Autism Connections center in Flint will allow us to reach even more families."

There are immediate openings available at the new Judson Center autism and the agency’s Autism Connections program is also offered at sites in Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, Ann Arbor, and Warren.

For more information on Judson Center’s new Flint location and its Autism Connections program, call 866-5-JUDSON or visit www.judsoncenter.org