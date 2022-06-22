July 4th fireworks displays throughout metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Firework displays are back as metro Detroit communities are set to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776!

"Two hundred forty-six years ago, our Founding Fathers declared our independence and mutually pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. Today, as in 1776, we face fear, change, and uncertainty. Throughout our history, as a nation united, we have confronted and overcome such threats," said Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist, United States National Archives.

"As the home of this nation’s founding documents—the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights—we have a special responsibility to the ideals that all people are created equal, that all people have equal protection under the law, and that there is a common good that includes us all. While the parchment has faded, the spirit of the Declaration remains. Let us stay united as we strive for a more perfect, historically accurate, and inclusive union," Wall added.

Here is a list of Independence Day events and firework displays throughout metro Detroit.

If you have any additional events you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com.

Battle Creek

Field of Flight Fireworks

July 2 and 4, 10:30 pm

Battle Creek Field

3140 Fifth Ave., Battle Creek, MI

Clarkston

Clarkston Independence Fest Fireworks

July 2, 10:00 pm

Clintwood Park

6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI

Clawson

Clawson 4th of July Celebration in the Park Fireworks

July 4, 10:00 pm

Clawson Park

935 N. Custer Ave., Clawson, MI

Detroit

Ford Fireworks

June 27, 9:55 pm

Downtown Detroit

Friday Night Fireworks

July 1, after game

Comerica Park

2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth Volksläufe Fireworks

July 3, 9:30 pm

Heritage Park

601 Weiss St., Frankenmuth, MI

Huron Valley

Kensington Metropark Fireworks

July 2, 10:00 pm

Kensington Metropark

4570 Huron Valley Pkwy, Milford, MI

Pontiac

Cars Under Stars Fireworks Spectacular

June 26, 9:45 p.m.

M1 Concourse

1 Concourse Dr., Pontiac, MI

Rochester Hills

Festival of the Hills Fireworks

June 29, 10:06 pm

Borden Park

345 John R Road, Rochester Hills, MI

Shelby Township

Stony Creek Metropark Fireworks

June 24, 10:10 pm

Stony Creek Metropark

4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township, MI

Wolverine Lake

Tiki Night Fireworks

July 3, Dusk

Wolverine Lake

White Lake

White Lake Fireworks

July 2, 10:00 pm

White Lake Road

White Lake, MI