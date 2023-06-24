Watch Now
Photo Gallery: June Jubilee – A Celebration of Freedom

On June 24, 2023, the Detroit chapter of the NAACP will honor the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Freedom March and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech in Detroit.

Poster image - 2023-06-24T105321.437.jpg Freedom Walk in Detroit, June 24, 2023Photo by: WXYZ Freedom March 2023.jpeg Freedom Walk in Detroit, June 24, 2023Photo by: WXYZ Poster image - 2023-06-24T105300.987.jpg Freedom Walk in Detroit, June 24, 2023Photo by: WXYZ Poster image - 2023-06-24T105228.749.jpg Freedom Walk in Detroit, June 24, 2023Photo by: WXYZ Poster image - 2023-06-24T105157.635.jpg Freedom Walk in Detroit, June 24, 2023Photo by: WXYZ Poster image - 2023-06-24T105136.117.jpg Freedom Walk in Detroit, June 24, 2023Photo by: WXYZ

