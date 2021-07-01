June rain total rankings; much of metro Detroit removed from drought

(WXYZ) — Record rain the night of Friday, June 25th created a mess that lasted for days, and cleanup that will last weeks for some. The good news is that the rain has taken much of southeast Michigan out of a moderate-to-severe drought.

Here's a breakdown of some of the rain totals for June, and how much of it fell June 25-26

Detroit Metro Airport: 5.16" for June (18th wettest June) 2.37" June 25-26

Grosse Pointe Farms: 9.72" for June (#1 wettest June) 6.50" June 25-26

Ann Arbor: 8.13" for June (2nd wettest June) 4.21" June 25-26

Pontiac: 8.78" for June (#1 wettest June) 2.76" June 25-26

Lapeer: 4.53" for June (15th wettest June) 1.55" June 25-26

Port Huron: 5.28" for June (14th wettest June) 2.20" June 25-26

Saginaw: 5.05" for June (7th wettest June) 2.20" June 25-26

Flint: 6.40" for June (3rd wettest June) 2.42" June 25-26

The U.S. drought monitor releases an update every Thursday morning at 8 a.m. Below is the latest update compared to last week's drought status.

Below are the same updates for the Midwest.

