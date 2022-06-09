Juneteenth 2022 events around metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed into law on June 17, 2021 by President Joe Biden, making Juneteenth a federally-recognized holiday in the United States.

Juneteenth is the oldest national celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. For millions of African Americans, the holiday is a time to celebrate freedom, legacy and achievements earned in the more than 400 years since the start of chattel slavery.

The Emancipation Proclamation, signed into law on January 1, 1983 by President Abraham Lincoln, declared "that all persons held as slaves" within the rebellious states "are, and henceforward shall be free." The document, however, only applied to states that had not seceded from the Union making the law exempt in Confederate states, including enslaved African Americans in some Confederate territories, like Galveston, Texas.

On June 19, 1865, more than two-years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, and as the country faced the third year of the Civil War, Union Army Commander Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, informing the people of Texas that all enslaved people were free. June 19, the day Granger and more than 2,000 of his troops arrived in Galveston was named Juneteenth, a combination of June and 19th, marking the first day slavery was abolished for all.

In commemoration of the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, here is a list of events throughout metro Detroit. If you have any additional events you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com .

Dearborn

2nd Annual Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll

June 16-18

City Hall Artspace

13615 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126

Dearborn Heights Juneteenth Festival

June 19 - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Richard A. Young Recreation Center

5400 McKinley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125

Detroit

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History - Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend

June 18-19

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

315 East Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Note: Due to precautions surrounding COVID-19, The Wright will be offering both online and in-person events, including presentations that span a range of topics and activities.

Detroit/Downriver A. Philip Randolph Institute - 2022 Juneteenth Celebration

June 18 - 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

UAW local 600

10550 Dix Avenue, Dearborn, MI, 48120

Juneteenth Celebration

Jun 19-20

Artist Village Detroit, 17336 Lahser Road, Detroit, United States

Juneteenth Celebration Community Give Back Party

June 18th - 12:00pm to 3:00pm

Wesley Chapel

1807 Concord Detroit, MI 48207

Juneteenth Community Pancake Breakfast

June 18 - 9:00 am - noon

Oak Grove AME Church

19801 Cherrylawn, Detroit, MI 48221

Juneteenth Detroit Festival

June 11-20

*Various locations throughout metro Detroit. Please check https://www.juneteenthindetroit.com/events/ for details.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest

June 19 - 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Eastern Market Shed 5

2810 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207

Wayne State University Juneteenth Opening Celebration

Jun 13 - 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

5221 Gullen Mall, Detroit, MI 48202

Farmington Hills

Farmington Area Juneteenth Celebration

June 17-19

Nardin Park United Methodist

29887 W. Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI

Ferndale

Juneteenth Datenight

June 19 - 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Painting With A Twist

200 West 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220

Madison Heights

Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration

June 18 - noon to 6:00 pm

Madison Heights Civic Center

360 W 13 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071