Juneteenth 2023: Here's where you can celebrate in metro Detroit

Juneteenth will be celebrated on Monday, June 19 throughout the country, and there are plenty of events in metro Detroit for the holiday.

It holiday honors June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger informed the people of Texas that all enslaved people were free. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued more than two years earlier, it only applied to states that did not secede from the union.

Juneteenth became a federally-recognized holiday in the U.S. when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 17, 2021.

Here are Juneteenth events across metro Detroit.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest weekend



Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

Throughout Detroit

The Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance is hosting a Juneteenth weekend. It starts with a Beats & BBQ Block Party at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown on Friday. Saturday will be a Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion. Sunday will be a Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Eastern Market Shed 5

Juneteenth Freedom Day Event



Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Downtown Pontiac

The City of Pontiac will hold its Juneteenth Freedom Day event. It starts from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the Bagley St. celebration featuring activities, history & storytelling. Then a parade happens from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Bagley St. to Downtown Pontiac, and then downtown activities and fireworks from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

City of Southfield Juneteenth events



Wednesday, June 14 – Book discussion with Dr. Kordilla L. Noble about her book "A Study of Leadership Development, Self-Efficacy & Career Readiness Among African American/Black Women." 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 15 – Discussion about Born Free & Equal - Michigan's Colored Regiment. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 – Juneteenth Walk with Mayor Dr. Ken Siver. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Southfield Municipal Campus front circle

Saturday, June 17 – Juneteenth Jubilee at the Municipal Campus front lawn. Food trucks, entertainment, yard games, a marketplace and more. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, June 19 – Alpha Kappa Alpha Junteenth Brunch and Scholarship program

Wednesday, June 21 – Juneteenth Jazz and Blues Concert from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Southfield Public Library

Homage to Black Excellence Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll Weekend



Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Dearborn

Friday includes the opening reception of the Black Boy Art Exhibit at the City Hall Artspace Lofts. Saturday includes a vendor stroll, games, hustle and ballroom lessons, a Black Girl Art Exhibit, a reading of the Dearborn Juneteenth Proclamation and more. Sunday and Monday include the Black Boy Art and Black Girl Art galleries being open.

Juneteenth Celebration at Eastern Market Brewing Co.



Sunday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. at 2515 Riopelle

The brewery will host a Juneteenth celebration in partnership with Focus: Hope. It will include the Black Excellence beer release, Live music from Denise Davis & the Motor City Sensations and DJ KRW. Food will be from Fork of Nigeria.

Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at The Wright



Monday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The Juneteenth celebration at The Wright includes music from DJ Righteous, MC J Bell, a diasporic drum, dance and folklore performance from Ngoma Za Amen-Ra and Alnur African Dance Company and more. There will also be food trucks, engagement from several organizations and more.

Juneteenth Closing Celebration



Tuesday, June 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wayne State University's Gullen Mall

Wayne State University will lower the Juneteenth Flag with music, dancing and a picnic from the Organization of Black Alumni. It will conclude with a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Keast Commons.

Emagine Juneteenth Film Festival



Weekly at Emagine Royal Oak

The schedule for the festival is:

June 5-8 – "Respect," "Ray," and "Hustle and Flow" June 9-15 – "Get on Up," "Cadillac Records" and "Amazing Grace June 16-22 – "Dream Girls," "Lady Sings the Blues" and "Mo' Better Blues" June 23-29 – "Straight Outta Compton," "The Wiz" and "The Bodyguard"

Tickets are $5 with net proceeds going to the United Negro College Fund

Free entry at Oakland County Parks



Monday, June 19

All Oakland County Parks

Vehicle entry fees will be waived on June 19 to all Oakland County Parks,

