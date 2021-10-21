Juneteenth could become a Michigan court holiday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a statewide court holiday on Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery.

The court said it will accept public comment and hold a hearing in the months ahead.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas.

Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday this year.

The Michigan Supreme Court says it’s willing to consider dropping another court holiday, such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, to make room for Juneteenth.

Justice David Viviano dissented, saying courts have a backlog of cases and already are closed on 12 weekdays.