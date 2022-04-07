Jury deliberations reach day 4 in alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

(WXYZ) — Another day of deliberations is ahead for the jury in the trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Jurors have analyzed the evidence in the case for three days now, and are still working to agree on a verdict.

Thursday marks the 1 1/2 year anniversary since all four men involved in the case were arrested by federal agents.

The jury is deciding on 10 different charges, and a federal prosecutor we spoke to put it simply – the 12 people on this jury have to decide whether they want the accused men to go to prison.

On Wednesday, jurors asked for stick notes and paper clips, and the judge allowed it. Previously, he has not allowed them to view trial transcripts for a couple of reasons.

The core of this case is whether or not the men on trial really did intend to kidnap the governor.

The jury heard from 34 witnesses, and two of them were men who pleaded guilty to training for the mission and planning the governor's ultimate capture.

The most solid evidence prosecutors have presented is that the group did conduct surveillance on the governor's summer home in Elk Rapids, and planned to blow up a nearby bridge to distract police.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are all charged with conspiracy to kidnap, and face life in prison if convicted. Three are also charged with use of weapons of mass destruction, and two are charged with possession of a bomb. Harris is also charged with possession of an illegal rifle.

The jury did ask for the full transcripts, but the judge only allowed part of it, which included secret recordings made during the several months of the feds infiltrating the group.

Judge Robert Jonker commented on how long this is taking. It's possible the jurors could be deadlocked, or they might only agree on certain charges.

Jonker said he's been doing this for 15 years yet he still gets a little breathless when waiting for a jury. I think a lot of us are on the edge of our seats.