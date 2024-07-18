Jury delivers partial verdict in murder of Samantha Woll, deadlocked on felony murder

(WXYZ) — The jury has delivered a partial verdict Thursday in the murder trial for Michael Jackson-Bolanos, who was accused of killing Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

The jury was on day five of deliberations. They deadlocked on the felony murder charge, found him not guilty of premeditated murder, they were deadlocked on the home invasion charge and found Jackson-Bolanos guilty of concealing facts to police.

At the end of today's hearing, the judge set a pretrial hearing on the two remaining counts, on July 25th at 12 pm. At this point, prosecutors could decide not to retry the case. However, they have not yet commented following today's developments.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued the following statement after the partial verdict:

“First, I want to thank the jury for their time, dedication, and attention to this case. We were hopeful that a decision could reached today, but we will press on for justice for the Woll’s and will determine our next course of action at the pre-trial hearing."

Woll was stabbed to death at her apartment in the Lafayette Park neighborhood of Detroit in the early morning hours of Oct. 21. Initially, police arrested her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Herbstam, who took the stand during the trial.

On Nov. 7, Herbstman made a frantic 911 call while he was staying in Kalamazoo for work. Body-worn police camera footage showed Herbstman in a panic. He told police he was having a psychotic break after taking medication for depression and marijuana.

In the video, Herbstman can be heard saying he thinks he killed Woll. However, he said he had no recollection of it.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey prosecuted the case, saying that Jackson-Bolanos was in the neighborhood looking for cars to steal from. The prosecution alleged that Jackson-Bolanos saw Woll’s door was open after she returned home from a wedding and robbed her.

Prosecutors alleged that it was during the robbery that Jackson-Bolanos stabbed her eight times, killing her.

During the trial, Jackson-Bolanos took the stand and admitted to being in the neighborhood, but said he discovered Woll’s body around 4:20 a.m. and the fled the area when he realized she was dead.

Michael Bullota, a former prosecutor and now a criminal defense attorney, told 7 News Detroit on Wednesday that “If the jury cannot come to a conclusion as to any one count then the judge will declare a mistrial on that one count and then it will be up to the prosecutor to decide whether the prosecution wants to retry the case.”

With it being a murder case, Bullota said there’s no question the prosecution will want to retry the case.

