Jury delivers split verdict, finds ex-nurse guilty of criminal sexual conduct

(WXYZ) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a former nurse accused of sex crimes at a Detroit hospital.

Watch the latest in the video player below:

Jury delivers split verdict in ex-nurse sexual assault trial

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, was charged with sexually assaulting a patient at Sinai-Grace Hospital back in August of 2025.

The jury on Thursday found him guilty on two of five counts after deliberating for about a day and a half.

Related Story: Ex-nurse stands trial for sexual assault

Former Sinai Grace Hospital nurse on trial

At one point on Thursday, they were even deadlocked, meaning they couldn’t come to a decision, but in the end they came back with two guilty verdicts.

Figueroa-Berrios was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the third and fourth degree. He faced three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in this case.

7 News Detroit first broke the story of rape allegations against Figueroa-Berrios last year.

Since then, he has been charged with sexually assaulting eight women—most of them patients at Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Prosecutors say the crimes took place between December 2021 and August of 2025.

Figueroa-Berrios' defense attorney says the other seven cases are awaiting trial dates.

Figueroa-Berrios will be sentenced in late October.

