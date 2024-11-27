Jury finds Commerce Twp man guilty of killing wife in 2021 first-degree murder

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Oakland County jury has found a Commerce Township man guilty of killing his wife back in 2021.

In May of that year, Vincent Vuichard was charged with first-degree murder for killing his wife, Tanya.

Authorities say the killing happened two days prior to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald issuing charges. When Tanya didn't show up for work on May 17, 2021, police performed a welfare check. She was found underneath a comforter on the bathroom floor with multiple stab wounds.

Vincent's attorney went with an insanity defense over the six-day trial, but 12 jurors did not side with them, deliberating for less than one day. He will remain at the Oakland County Jail until his sentencing set for next year.

Vincent faces life behind bars, with First Degree-murder carrying a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

"Tanya Vuichard was a mother, grandmother, friend and coworker — her senseless murder is a huge loss to the community," McDonald said. "My office spent the last three years working alongside her children to get justice for Tanya, and I applaud the trial team for securing a first-degree murder conviction in this very difficult case."

Victims of domestic violence are asked to contact HAVEN's 24-hour Crisis & Support line at (248)334-1274 or visit their website to chat live with a counselor.