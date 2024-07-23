Jury finds man guilty of murder after 2023 Auburn Hills fatal shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A jury has convicted a man who was charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Auburn Hills last year.

Malcolm Draper Jr., 25, was convicted on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm .

These charges stem from an incident that allegedly happened in early December, when investigators say that Draper got into an argument with a 47-year-old artist doing some painting work. That argument turned physical, with Draper shooting the victim in the neck, taking their painting supplies and leaving the scene. He was arrested three days later.

Twelve jurors found Draper guilty after a day and a half of deliberation and a three-day trial, according to the prosecutor's office.

“This was a senseless killing over a petty dispute,” McDonald said in a statement. “While this verdict does not bring back the life of the victim, I hope that it brings some peace to the victim’s family and loved ones.”