Deandre Booker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins, in early January 2025.

A jury deliberated for a few hours Wednesday and convicted Booker on four of five charges — first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing a death and lying to a peace officer. He was found not guilty on the charge of disinterment of a dead body.

Hear the reading of the verdict in the video below

Deandre Booker found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Ashley Elkins

He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 21.

Watch below: Past coverage of the trial of Deandre Booker

Testimony continues in DeAndre Booker trial

The trial has lasted about two weeks, and jurors began deliberations on Wednesday morning after closing arguments on Tuesday.

The prosecution laid out a trail of circumstantial evidence, including blood spatter in Booker’s apartment and blood in a dumpster that forensic tests matched to Elkins' DNA. Along with surveillance footage contradicting Booker's alleged lies, prosecutors zeroed in on his questionable internet searches.

"December 29th, 'murder out of rage ex'," the assistant prosecutor read some of Booker's alleged internet searches to the jury.

“Ashley Elkins is not missing. She’s dead," she said.

The defense said there’s no proof Booker committed murder. Before closing arguments, Lang asked the judge to let jurors consider manslaughter. The judge denied the request. In closing arguments, the defense pressed jurors on the fact that a body has never been recovered.

Booker made a brief appearance via video, however, the judge did not allow our camera to film him at his attorney’s request. Lang said he didn't want Booker's image recorded because of his appearance. He was restrained and his mouth was covered.

Booker’s attorney let him know he has to right to testify if wants but that he also has the right not to. Booker remained quiet.