Jury selection to begin in trial for man accused of killing Melvindale officer Mohamed Said

(WXYZ) — The murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said almost two years ago.

Related Story: Melvindale honors fallen officer Mohamed Said with new elementary school

Melvindale honors fallen officer Mohamed Said with new elementary school

Officer Said was shot and killed in July of 2024 while responding to a call about a suspicious person.

The 26-year-old had only been with the department for 14 months at the time of his death.

Related Story: 'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo'loved his community

'We lost a hero.' Brother of fallen Melvindale officer said 'Mo' loved his community

Accused gunman, Michael Lopez, is charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession.

Officer Said's family is pushing for the maximum punishment.

7 News Detroit will be in the courtroom today when the trial starts to bring you the latest developments.