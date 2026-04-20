Jury selection to begin in trial for man accused of killing Melvindale officer Mohamed Said

(WXYZ) — The murder trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said almost two years ago.
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Officer Said was shot and killed in July of 2024 while responding to a call about a suspicious person.
The 26-year-old had only been with the department for 14 months at the time of his death.
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Accused gunman, Michael Lopez, is charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession.
Officer Said's family is pushing for the maximum punishment.
7 News Detroit will be in the courtroom today when the trial starts to bring you the latest developments.