Jury selection underway for Jennifer Crumbley, mom of Oxford High School shooter

Tuesday's updates:

9:40 a.m. They are currently on a break.

9:22 a.m. The process just paused to allow jurors more time to arrive to court. They have 1,000 people on standby if they don't seat a jury by Thursday.

9:11 a.m. The jury selection process has begun. There's a questionnaire that's being given out to potential jurors that asks if they feel they can be fair and impartial despite the coverage. Fifty jurors will be brought up to start before the process of elimination begins. About 300 jurors are expected to make up the original pool, for the first round of consideration.

Background:

As the Oxford High School shooter is in prison serving life without parole, two separate trials against his parents will take center stage.

In the tragic event in November of 2021, four students were shot and killed and others were injured.

The beginning of jury selection for the trial of Jennifer Crumbley started on Tuesday. The mother of the Oxford shooter is being tried separately from her husband for involuntary manslaughter.

“The second layer of accountability is absolutely 100% the parents — what they didn’t do leading up to the shooting or day of the shooting, how they didn’t support their son or seek mental health treatment for their son,” parent Linda Watson said.

Her son was shot by the gunman and survived.

Prosecutors say the entire tragedy could have been avoided if the parents didn’t buy the gun.

Oxford shooter's parents 'unprecedented' trials could have far-reaching implications

“Parents do need to be responsible for their children and do need to act and come before their children when there are so many signs leading up to this,” Watson said.

In this case, prosecutors must prove gross negligence, and the fact the shooter’s cries for help made the tragedy foreseeable.

“It’s all about the facts. There are questions that still need answers. We’re over two years without those answers,” Watson said.

Legal experts nationwide are expected to watch the trials closely, as they’re likely to have far-reaching implications for how future school shooter cases are handled by prosecutors.

For Watson, there are large implications as well.

“I hope this case is precedent setting. Perhaps, that will go a small way or big way into preventing something like this,” she said.

As the case moved forward, both sides remain bound by a gag order.

“Getting justice is so needed for all of us. This is huge. The damage the shooter and his family did to families of Oxford — four families and those injured, 1,800 students and their families, teachers and administrators. I don’t think people fully understand.” says Watson.

Jury selection is expected to last up to a week. Families plan to keep close watch on this trial and the trial of James Crumbley beginning March 5.

