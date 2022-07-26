'Just try it once.' Nail salon for men opens up in Livonia

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Tucked away in a plaza off 5 Mile Road in Livonia lives a nail salon that’s helping men put their best foot forward.

Just for Hym is a nail salon created by Joanne and Rodrick Byrd and it's giving men a safe space to come into to get their nails and feet done.

“Just like we wanna see people well groomed, I want to be well groomed as well,” customer Keith Bradley said.

Bradley says he’s come to a nail salon before but never without a significant other.

“Since the divorce, I haven’t felt like super comfortable just to walk into a salon to do this so having something just for men was great. I was like ah this is perfect,” he said.

Just for Hym is, you guessed it, just for men.

Owners Joanne and Rodrick Byrd call it a judgment-free zone where men can come into and feel supported by other comrades while still getting pampered.

“Because, you know, men don’t have a place that they can actually go to get pampered just in the midst of themselves," Joanne Byrd said.

Joanne says so far, many customers have been first-time nail-salon goers. And they have left feeling amazed by their transformations.

“Actually I had a client that his wife dropped him off and when she came in she was like, 'Wow! I’ve never seen your feet look like that!' So it makes us feel good to know that we are doing a great job and a great service to make you look better, feel better, overall," she said.

Just for Hym opened at the end of May and since its inception, the owners say business has been nonstop.

“And it's picking up each day. Each day we’re getting more phone calls, more bookings more appointments," Joanne said.

At Just for Hym clients can receive a multistep pedicure or manicure treatment which includes exfoliation, a hot stone massage, a deep clean for those who need it, and clear coat paint.

The salon also offers facial treatments and eyebrow and beard trims.

"It’s like going to a barbershop almost, you know, just for men," Bradley said. "You can come in here chop it up. You know, talk sports...just kinda hang out."

Just for Hym located at 28420 Five Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Walk-ins are welcomed.

"Come try it once and I guarantee you’ll come again. Just try it once,” owner Rodrick Byrd said.